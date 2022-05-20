SEC Commissioner Sankey Reprimands Fisher, Saban

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has publicly reprimanded Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama head man Nick Saban following a war of words regarding the Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class.

“The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last night nor today,” said Sankey. “A hallmark of the SEC is intense competition within an environment of collaboration. Public criticism of any kind does not resolve issues and creates a distraction from seeking solutions for the issues facing college athletics today. There is tremendous frustration concerning the absence of consistent rules from state to state related to name, image and likeness. We need to work together to find solutions and that will be our focus at the upcoming SEC Spring Meetings.”

Saban, speaking at an event in Birmginham Wednesday night, claimed that A&M used the new Name, Image and Likeness laws to “buy” every player in their top-ranked recruiting class.

Fisher responded with an impromptu press conference Thursday morning, calling Saban a “narcissist” and claiming to have knowledge of past illegal recruiting practices.

Fisher served under Saban at LSU from 2000-2004.