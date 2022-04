University of Texas alum Scottie Schefler is the 2022 Masters Champion.

Schefler fired a 1-under 71 on the final day at Augusta to finish 10-under for the tournament and defeat Rory McIlroy by three strokes.

It was also the first ever major win for the Highland Park, TX native.

Five-time Masters Champ Tiger Woods finished in 47th place in his first major tournament since a horrific car crash 15 months ago.