Saturday’s “I Love America” Event At Wolf Pen Creek Has Been Moved To A Future Date

The College Station Noon Lions Club has announced cancelling Saturday’s “I Love America” event at Wolf Pen Creek park.

Letter from College Station Noon Lions Club president Dan Castillo:

Dear vendors, artists, performers, donors, and volunteers,

Due to events beyond our control, the College Station Noon Lions Club has made the unfortunate decision to cancel the planned I Love America Celebration (Festival portion 2-10 p.m.) on Saturday July 3rd.

It is being POSTPONED to a later date, and we are in the process of securing that date.

Due to current moisture in the ground surrounding the amphitheater saturated from recent rain, as well as inclement weather in the forecast ahead, we were advised it is unsafe to use the stage area for live entertainment, music, the movie & laser light show.

Furthermore, no trucks, tents, static displays, or equipment can be placed on any of the grass.

It is simply unsafe to hold this large community event as planned.

We thank each of you for your understanding of this decision and support for this event and hope you will consider joining us when the new date is secured and intimated to you.

The planned DONATION DRIVE between 8 a.m. – 12 noon Saturday July 3 at the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center, 2275 Dartmouth St. (Parking lot and driveway) WILL take place, to benefit the Salvation Army in service to our community. Items Needed: Diapers, Toiletries, & Personal Hygiene products. All donors will receive a FREE I Love America Yard sign (while supplies last).