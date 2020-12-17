SARC Receives Donation to Hire New Counselor

The Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley received a $50,000 anonymous donation to go towards hiring a new counselor who specializes in working with teenagers.

SARC has served 359 individual clients in 2020, which does not include the number of people who call the crisis hotline.

Lauren Spitznagle, Executive Director, says although 60% of callers remain anonymous, they have seen an increase in the number of teen callers, which could have something to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Teenagers are stuck at home with maybe an abusive family member or neighbor. There is not an outlet for them to go to. This is a safe place for them to contact and for them to know it is going to be confidential and they can speak to someone about what is happening,” said Spitznagle.

The anonymous donation was designated to hire a counselor who works with teens, which Spitznagle says was a holiday miracle.

“We have added an additional bilingual counselor in the past couple of weeks, but we still have over 50 people on our wait list. We have four full-time counselors and this is why we obviously expand our counseling department and get a new counselor,” said Spitznagle.

SARC is asking the public to donate an additional $14,000 to cover the full expense of hiring a full-time employee.

News release from SARC:

The non-profit fighting sexual violence in the Brazos Valley is making an end-of-the year appeal for donations in response to a growing demand for counseling services.

The center has more than 50 sexual assault survivors on its waiting list for services. In the first 11 months of 2020, SARC served 359 individual clients with a variety of services. They include 2,015 individual counseling sessions, which were mainly online due to the pandemic.

“We left our home with only two garbage bags full of stuff,” one survivor told Lauren Carroll Spitznagle, SARC executive director. “My three kids and I are just lucky to be alive from my abusive ex-husband. SARC helped us with food, getting my kids clothing, and we all went to counseling there. The people at SARC are my angels.”

Even during the holiday season, sexual violence persists. At some of the worst moments of a person’s life, SARC is there to help. The 37-year-old non-profit strives to reduce sexual violence in the Brazos Valley through education, empowerment and advocacy.

SARC staff and volunteers are available 24/7 through its crisis hotline, (979) 731-1000. The hotline averages more than 1,200 hotline calls per year. Calls are free, confidential and not affiliated with law enforcement or the criminal justice system. About 60 percent of callers decide to remain anonymous.

SARC helps victims regardless of whether they choose to report a crime to law enforcement. Through SARC, victims can obtain a private exam by a forensic nursed. In 2020 SARC helped more than 100 survivors pay unforeseen expenses and obtain free legal help with protection orders.

SARC also led nearly 200 educational presentations and outreach events in 2020.

SARC is able to operate through the strength of its staff of 16 employees, 85 volunteer advocates and through individual donations. Mail your donation to the Sexual Assault Resource Center, PO Box 3082, Bryan, TX 77805. Or visit our website SARC and press the “Donation” button.