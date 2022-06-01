Saban Says He Never Accused Texas A&M of Wrongdoing

Alabama Football coach Nick Saban says he was not accusing Texas A&M of cheating when he told a Birmingham crowd earlier this month that the Aggies had “bought” their entire 2022 recruiting class.

Saban, speaking with reporters Tuesday ahead of the annual SEC coaches meetings in Destin, Fla., said he never accused anyone of wrongdoing, but admitted that he should not have mentioned another school by name when discussing his issues with Name, Image and Likeness laws.

Saban’s earlier comments had drawn the ire of A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who called his former boss a “narcissist” and prompted reporters to look into Saban’s history of recruiting.

Fisher did not speak with the media Tuesday in Destin.

The Aggies and Crimson Tide are set to meet in Tuscaloosa on October 8th.