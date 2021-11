No Dak Prescott, no problem for the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night as they rallied past the Minnesota Vikings, 20-16.

With QB1 nursing an injured calf on the sideline, Cooper Rush found Amari Cooper in the end zone with 51 seconds remaining as Dallas stole one on the road.

Rush, making his first ever career start, finished the night with 325 yards passing and two touchdowns.

With the win, Dallas improves to 6-1 on the year.