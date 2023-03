The last full day before spring break at Rudder High School, a student was arrested on charges of threatening to fire a gun at a future pep rally.

Bryan police arrest reports state three students reported the threat.

One of the students said the classmate made gun noises and pointed his hand like a gun.

18 year old Juan Arredondo III, who was arrested on three counts of making a terroristic threat causing fear of eminent bodily harm, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $6,000 dollars.