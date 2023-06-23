Rodrigues Run at the Amateur Championship ends in Round of 16

Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

SOUTHPORT, England – Texas A&M senior Daniel Rodrigues finished among the top 16 at the prestigious Amateur Championship at Hillside Golf Club.

The run by Rodrigues came to an end in a gritty 23-hole donnybrook with a quarterfinal spot on the line at the par-72 Hillside course. The native of Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal fell behind Ireland’s Alex Maguire on the first hole of the match and eventually dropped back another hole on No. 10. Rodrigues rebounded to win three of the next five holes, claiming a 1UP lead after 15.

The duo exchanged holes on 16 and 17, giving Rodrigues a 1UP edge heading to the last hole of regulation, but Maguire claimed No. 18 to send the match to overtime. After squaring the next four holes, Maguire earned the victory with a birdie on No. 5.

Rodrigues started the day with a 3&2 victory over England’s James Claridge in the round of 32.

Hosted by The R&A since 1885, the Amateur Championship is one of the most prestigious championships in the world. The distinguished list of winners includes Bobby Jones, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.

Teammate Jaime Montojo was in action Wednesday, losing a hard-fought match against Norway’ Gregory Lim Solhaug, dropping the 19th hole.

Montojo and Rodrigues advanced to the match play portion of the tournament after posting two solid rounds in stroke play. The pair tied for with eight other golfers in 31st place firing 4-under, 139 in their rounds at par-72 Hillside and par-71 Southport & Ainsdale.