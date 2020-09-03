Rockets edge Thunder to win wild Game 7, move on to Lakers

By BRIAN MAHONEY

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ James Harden made up for a miserable shooting night with a big blocked shot, Russell Westbrook scored 20 points against his former team and the Houston Rockets edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-102 in Game 7 of their first-round series. The Rockets pulled out a tense final game of the first round that lasted long past the final basket as replays and fouls were sorted out. In the end, Houston prevailed to set up a second-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers that begins Friday despite Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer, going 4 for 15 from the field.