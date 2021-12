Nothing doing for the Houston Rockets Wednesday night, as they were undone by the Milwaukee Bucks, 126-106.

Former Texas A&M product Khris Middleton finished with 23 points and Jrue Holiday added 24 for Milwaukee, which improves to 20-13 ahead of Thursday night’s game at Dallas.

Christian Wood scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Houston, which falls to 10-22.

The Rockets travel to Indianapolis Thursday to visit the Pacers at 6 p.m.