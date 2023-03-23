Rezoning Needed To Replace A Bryan Convenience Store Next To Midtown Park

Plans to replace a Bryan convenience store with a new building first required approval to change zoning.

And the Bryan city council unanimously approved the planning and zoning commission (P&Z) recommendation to switch from the midtown district zone which was approved in August 2021 to a planned development district at the southeast corner of Villa Maria and South College.

Comments from councilmembers who previously served on P&Z noted the non-conforming use is not meant to be taken as setting zoning precedent.

The rezoning, which was unanimously supported by P&Z, allows gas pumps to return to what will be a new convenience store.

There is also a requirement that landscaping be maintained.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the rezoning that was approved at the March 14, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

