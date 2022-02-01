Revenue Generating Gas Removal Operation Planned At Twin Oaks Landfill

After more than ten years of operation, there is enough gas under the trash at Twin Oaks Landfill to start removing the gas.

Instead of spending money to burning off or dispose of the gas some other way, the board that operates the landfill for the cities of College Station and Bryan is negotiating a contract with a private firm to remove the gas and sell it.

An update was provided during the January 27 meeting of the College Station city council. Councilman John Nichols, who chairs the board of the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA), reported they could receive $1 to $2 million dollars a year because the private company bears the construction and operational costs.

Mayor Karl Mooney, who says the gas removal operation could begin before the end of this year, also said an attempt was made to do something similar at the closed Rock Prairie landfill was unsuccessful.

Click below for comments from John Nichols and Karl Mooney during the January 27, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “Revenue generating gas removal operation is being planned at Twin Oaks landfill” on Spreaker.