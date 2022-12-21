Retiring Brazos County Commissioner Irma Cauley Receives A Resolution For Her Service

This week’s Brazos County commission meeting began with a resolution honoring commissioner Irma Cauley, who is retiring after 13 years as the precinct four commissioner.

Cauley’s career also included nine years with the county’s juvenile services office as a probation and training officer and as a supervisor.

After the resolution was approved, Cauley received a standing ovation by her colleagues and those in the audience.

