Retired CIA Spy And Retired Bush School Director Is The Guest Speaker At The Leadership Brazos Annual Luncheon

The recently retired director of the intelligence studies program at Texas A&M’s Bush school, who before that spent 30 years as a CIA spy, was the guest speaker at Thursday’s Leadership Brazos annual luncheon.

Jim Olson said the United States has never been more at risk than it is right now. But he also said the United States will prevail over its enemies.

Olson, who spent much of his CIA career dealing with the Russians, predicts Vladimir Putin “will be taken out” before the end of his invasion of Ukraine.

Click below for comments from Jim Olson, who was introduced by Leadership Brazos chairman Pat Baker.

