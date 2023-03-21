Retired Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson Is Appointed To A Fourth City Advisory Body

In the four months since former Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson left office, he has been named to four city advisory bodies.

The latest took place when the city council named Nelson to the board governing the Texas Municipal Power Agency (TMPA).

Nelson’s appointment during the council’s March 14 meeting followed background information about the organization from city manager Kean Register, who is also on the TMPA board.

Register agreed with a statement from councilwoman Marca Ewers-Shurtleff that Nelson had “an extensive knowledge of this particular subject matter which might be foriegn” to others, and that Nelson “as a formerly elected official would be in a good position to have acquired all of that knowledge and be able to fill those limited (TMPA) seats effectively.”

TMPA, which is made up of the cities of Bryan, Denton, Garland, and Greenville, once ran the Gibbons Creek power plant in Grimes County and still operates electric transmission lines.

Since retiring from the Bryan council in November 2022, Nelson joined the BTU board of directors, the board of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation, and the board overseeing the Destination Bryan tourism agency.

