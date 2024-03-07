Resultados y entrevistas de las elecciones primarias de marzo de 2024

March 6, 2024 lajefa1027

Resultados no oficiales de las elecciones del Condado de Brazos – 28 de 28 centros de votación informaron:

Número total de votantes del Condado de Brazos: 25.134 de 128.349 = 19,58%.

 

Carreras del Partido Republicano

REPRESENTANTE ESTATAL DISTRITO 12

Condado de Brazos

Ben Bius: 1,429 (32.03%)

Trey Wharton: 1.002 (22,46%)

John Harvey Slocum: 2.030 (45,51%)

Total final no oficial del sitio web del Secretario de Estado de Texas

Ben Bius: 9.789

Trey Wharton: 10.486

John Harvey Slocum: 9.699

REPRESENTANTE ESTATAL DISTRITO 14

Rick Davis: 5.546 (36,33%)

Paul Dyson: 9.719 (63,67%)

JUEZ DE DISTRITO, 472º DISTRITO JUDICIAL

Jerrell Wise: 10.087 (57,55%)

Jennifer Hebert: 7.441 (42,45%)

ABOGADO DE DISTRITO, 85º DISTRITO JUDICIAL

Jarvis Parsons: 12,996 (66.28%)

Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria: 6,613 (33.72%)