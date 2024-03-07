Resultados y entrevistas de las elecciones primarias de marzo de 2024

Resultados no oficiales de las elecciones del Condado de Brazos – 28 de 28 centros de votación informaron:
Número total de votantes del Condado de Brazos: 25.134 de 128.349 = 19,58%.
Carreras del Partido Republicano
REPRESENTANTE ESTATAL DISTRITO 12
Condado de Brazos
Ben Bius: 1,429 (32.03%)
Trey Wharton: 1.002 (22,46%)
John Harvey Slocum: 2.030 (45,51%)
Total final no oficial del sitio web del Secretario de Estado de Texas
Ben Bius: 9.789
Trey Wharton: 10.486
John Harvey Slocum: 9.699
REPRESENTANTE ESTATAL DISTRITO 14
Rick Davis: 5.546 (36,33%)
Paul Dyson: 9.719 (63,67%)
JUEZ DE DISTRITO, 472º DISTRITO JUDICIAL
Jerrell Wise: 10.087 (57,55%)
Jennifer Hebert: 7.441 (42,45%)
ABOGADO DE DISTRITO, 85º DISTRITO JUDICIAL
Jarvis Parsons: 12,996 (66.28%)
Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria: 6,613 (33.72%)