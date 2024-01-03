Resolution To Proceed With Bond Financing For More Roads In The Southern Pointe Development Is Approved By The College Station City Council

March 2024 marks ten years since the College Station city council approved replacing the former Texas World Speedway with a 1,400 home development.

Southern Pointe remains outside the city limits while the council has control due to agreeing to establishing a “MUD”, or municipal utility district.

The council approved at its December 11th meeting, a resolution authorizing the MUD to issue $8.7 million dollars in bonds to build more roads.

There is no financial impact to the city until Southern Pointe is annexed.

City staff also told the council that annexation can not be considered until among other things…90 percent of the facilities and infrastructure have been built and when the developer has been reimbursed for those expenses.

According to background information given to the council, as of October 2023, 268 homes have been built and occupied, 32 more homes were built and unoccupied, 43 homes were being built, and 199 lots are ready for building homes.

