Residents South Of College Station Call On Brazos County Commissioners To Improve Road Conditions

Brazos County commissioners were asked in the public comment period during their meetings on May 17 and May 24 to improve road conditions south of College Station.

The residents were referring to portions of I&GN Road, Straub Road, and Stousland Road. They are located west of the Wellborn Road railroad tracks and south of Greens Prairie Road.

Commissioners were asked to use federal pandemic relief money to rebuild the roads and take out curves that are considered more dangerous with the addition of residential subdivisions, a baseball academy, and a wedding venue.

Because the requests came during public comments, state law does not allow commissioners to directly respond to the speakers requests.

Commissioners held two workshops during May to discuss how federal pandemic grant might be spent.

