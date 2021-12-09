Request To Provide Gifts For 300 “Senior Christmas Angels” From The Brazos Valley Council Of Governments

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG) is asking for assistance with adopting seniors who are homebound and in nursing homes who have little or no contact with family members.

BVCOG reports 300 people have yet to be adopted in their “Senior Christmas” campaign.

The seniors, who can be adopted at the BVCOG office on East 29th Street in Bryan, are asking for clothing like t-shirts, pajamas, and sweatpants…along with toiletries.

Click HERE for more information from BVCOG.

News release from the Brazos Valley Council of Governments:

We run a charity called Senior Christmas and really need some help getting the word out. The charity has been around for over 10 years, serving over 1300 seniors in 23 nursing homes across the Brazos Valley just last year. We identify homebound and nursing home seniors who have very little or no contact with their families during the holidays and ask them for wish lists. These wishlist have the items the seniors need, like t-shirts, pj’s, sweatpants, body wash, etc. Community members then sponsor these Angel Tree tags and shop for the items. Volunteers assemble these items into gift bags and deliver them to nursing homes and residents throughout the Brazos Valley.

We have fallen short of our goal of getting all of our Angel Tree tags sponsored and need help from the community. We have around 300 tags that we need items purchased for to ensure these seniors get something for Christmas. We are running out of time to get the tags sponsored and shopped for before the holidays. We are hosting the 300 tags at the BVCOG’s Center for Regional Services front office Christmas tree. We are trying to get all of the tags out and the items brought back to us at the Center for Regional Services by 12/14.

Any help we could get sharing the word would be greatly appreciated. I’ve added a link to our website below and a flyer that we have on the charity. I’m happy to speak with you and answer any questions you might have.

https://www.bvcog.org/programs/senior-christmas