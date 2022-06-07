Report: Texas A&M to Hire Arizona State’s Trisha Ford as Next Softball Coach

June 7, 2022 Zach Taylor
Texas A&M Softball has hired Arizona State’s Trisha Ford to be its next head coach.

The move was first reported by Rounding Third Softball.

Ford spent six seasons with the Sun Devils, leading them to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a World Series berth in 2018.

The two-time Pac 12 Coach of the Year fills a void left by Jo Evans, who was fired last month after 26 seasons in Aggieland.

Trisha Ford History:

Year School Overall Conference
2002 St. Mary’s 17-37
2003 St. Mary’s 25-27 7-12
2013 Fresno State 30-24 11-7
2014 Fresno State 31-21 15-9
2015 Fresno State 40-15 20-4 NCAA Regionals
2016 Fresno State 42-12-1 22-1 NCAA Regionals
2017 Arizona State 30-17 9-12 NCAA Regionals
2018 Arizona State 48-13 16-8 WCWS
2019 Arizona State 35-20 13-11 NCAA Regionals
2020 Arizona State 22-7 NA (cancelled)
2021 Arizona State 33-16 12-9 NCAA Regionals
2022 Arizona State 43-11 20-4 NCAA Super Regionals