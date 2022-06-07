Report: Texas A&M to Hire Arizona State’s Trisha Ford as Next Softball Coach

Texas A&M Softball has hired Arizona State’s Trisha Ford to be its next head coach.

The move was first reported by Rounding Third Softball.

BREAKING NEWS: RTS has confirmed that @ASUSoftball Coach Trisha Ford will be named the new head coach at @AggieSoftball. Ford spent the last six seasons coaching the Sun Devils. During that time she won 212 games and made five NCAA Postseason appearances. #Rounding3rdSB #WCWS pic.twitter.com/hDnlZ4CyCC — Rounding Third Softball (@Rounding3rdSB) June 7, 2022

Ford spent six seasons with the Sun Devils, leading them to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a World Series berth in 2018.

The two-time Pac 12 Coach of the Year fills a void left by Jo Evans, who was fired last month after 26 seasons in Aggieland.

Trisha Ford History:

Year School Overall Conference

2002 St. Mary’s 17-37

2003 St. Mary’s 25-27 7-12

2013 Fresno State 30-24 11-7

2014 Fresno State 31-21 15-9

2015 Fresno State 40-15 20-4 NCAA Regionals

2016 Fresno State 42-12-1 22-1 NCAA Regionals

2017 Arizona State 30-17 9-12 NCAA Regionals

2018 Arizona State 48-13 16-8 WCWS

2019 Arizona State 35-20 13-11 NCAA Regionals

2020 Arizona State 22-7 NA (cancelled)

2021 Arizona State 33-16 12-9 NCAA Regionals

2022 Arizona State 43-11 20-4 NCAA Super Regionals