Report Storm Damage To The Texas Division Of Emergency Management

State officials want to know about your storm damage.

Wes Rapaport at the Texas division of emergency management says a website has been set up to submit information and photos of damage to homes and businesses.

Rapaport says survey information helps identify immediate needs for resources.

The state survey is in addition to filing insurance claims.

The website is damage.tdem.texas.gov.

