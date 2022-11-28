Report: Auburn to Hire Former Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze

Auburn will is hiring Liberty’s Hugh Freeze to be its next head football coach, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Freeze has spent the last four seasons with the Flames, leading them to 34-15 overall record, including an 8-4 mark in 2022.

This will be Freeze’s second stint in the Southeastern Conference. He had previously served as the head man at Ole Miss from 2012-2016, but resigned just before the 2017 season after an investigation revealed several cell phone calls to a number associated with an escort service.

The Rebels were also hit with NCAA sanctions that vacated 27 wins during Freeze’s tenure.

He takes over an Auburn team that finished 5-7 this year after firing Bryan Harsin midway through the season.