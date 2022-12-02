For the first time, more than 20,000 attended the Brazos Valley fair and rodeo.

That was one of the records senior manager Fiona Meyer shared with county commissioners in reviewing the 2022 fair.

Meyer told county commissioners that record participation was set in almost every competitive category. That includes creative arts, livestock, mutton busting, rodeo, livestock judging, a high school welding competition, and the first year of the fair’s barbecue cook off.

More than 350 volunteers from 20 local non-profit groups split more than $33,000 dollars by working more than 2,500 hours during the fair.

Commissioners also heard about the assistance the fair received from law enforcement and emergency service agencies. Meyer said EMS provided 199 volunteer hours, 39 security officers worked more than 500 hours, the city of Bryan allowed the fair to once again use their incident command bus, Washington County again loaned their camera trailer to monitor parking lots, and Brazos County’s IT department assisted with cameras throughout the grounds of the Brazos County Expo.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the November 15, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments from Fiona Meyer during the November 15, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Record setting 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo” on Spreaker.