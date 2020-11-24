Recapping Three College Station Fire Department Residential Calls Last Weekend

The first of three residential fire calls last weekend in College Station turned out to be a resident performing a ritual for a deceased relative. A College Station fire department spokesman said the person who was burning papers in an outdoor cooker was informed about city ordinances about outdoor fires. Firefighters responding to Friday night’s incident at Tower Park apartments helped move the cooker to a safe distance away from the structure and stood by until the ritual was completed.

CSFD responded Saturday morning to the Woodlands apartments, where firefighters found bacon grease smoking in an oven.

Saturday afternoon, CSFD cut power to a home on Live Oak after discovering an electrical short circuit that was smoldering inside a wall.