Rebuilding Of College Station’s Harvey Mitchell-Holleman Intersection Begins Wednesday

Another obstacle for motorists in College Station begins Wednesday morning.

The TxDOT Bryan district office reports their contractor will start rebuilding the intersection of Holleman Drive and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Access to corner businesses will continue. But there will be no thru traffic on Holleman for part of the construction period.

Weather permitting, TxDOT expects this construction to be completed in 16 days.

This is part of the widening of Harvey Mitchell Parkway from Wellborn Road to north of Raymond Stotzer Parkway.

From the TxDOT Bryan district office:

Beginning Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., TxDOT’s contractor will begin the reconstruction of the FM 2818/Holleman Drive intersection east of FM 2818.

The work is planned to take advantage of less traffic during Spring Break week.

The intersection will be worked in two phases in order to allow corner businesses access at all times.

The first Phase will close Holleman Drive 200’ east of FM 2818 and continue for about 300’ east.

During this phase, no Holleman through traffic will be accommodated, but the corner businesses can be accessed from FM 2818 (south businesses) and from the first driveway to the shopping center on the north side of Holleman Drive (north businesses).

After this phase is complete and reopened, the second phase will close Holleman Dr (East) from FM 2818 for about 200’.

Holleman Drive and access to the shopping centers will be open from the Jones-Butler side.

Each Phase will have expedited work with the total duration anticipated as 16 days with favorable weather.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million.

The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.