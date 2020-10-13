Rays beat Astros again for 2-0 lead

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ A Gold Glove winner made a critical error that helped the Tampa Bay Rays take a two-games-to-none lead in the American League Championship Series.

Manuel Margot launched a three-run homer and Mike Zunino added a solo shot as the Rays downed the Houston Astros, 4-2. Margot’s first-inning blast came two pitches after second baseman Jose Altuve threw away a potential inning-ending grounder. Altuve also had a throwing error in the third inning without creating any damage.

The 2016 Gold Glove winner didn’t have an error this entire season until Monday.

Zunino also went deep off starter and loser Lance McCullers, who gave up just four hits while striking out 11 over seven innings.Charlie Morton tossed five shutout innings to get the win as Houston continued to turn hard contact into loud outs.

Nick Anderson loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth before getting out of the jam with just one run scoring. Anderson also filled the bags with two out but got Alex Bregman to line out to Kevin Kiermaier near the warning track.Game 3 is Tuesday in San Diego, where the Astros will serve as the home team for the next three contests.