BALTIMORE, Md – The Texas Rangers woes continued Tuesday as they were bested by the Baltimore Orioles, 10-9 in 10 innings.

Cedric Mullins drove in the winning run with an RBI double as Baltimore beat Texas in extras for the second straight day.

It also marked the fifth loss in the last six games for the Rangers (37-42).

They’ll look to avoid the sweep Wednesday when they visit the Orioles again at 6:05 p.m..