Rangers, Stros Pick up Tuesday Night Wins

Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim each went deep and the Texas Rangers edged the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night, 6-4.

Left-hander Brock Burke picked up the win on the mound, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings.

With the victory, Texas improves to 9-14 on the year.

They’ll visit Philadelphia again Wednesday afternoon at 5:45 p.m.

_______________________________

Houston starting pitcher Christian Javier hurled 5.1 stellar innings and the Astros blanked the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night, 4-0 .

It was a monumental victory for ‘Stros skipper Dusty Baker, who picked up his 2,000th career win.

The 72-year-old Baker is currently at his 5th managerial stop.

He’ll go for win number 2,001 Wednesday afternoon when Houston hosts Seattle again at 1:10 p.m.