The hits keep on coming for the Texas Rangers, who fell to the Seattle Mariners Wednesday, 6-2 at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle got on the board early with a Eugenio Suarez three-run homer in the first inning and never looked back.

Jon Gray took the loss in his return to the mound, allowing four earned runs in four innings of work.

Texas (2-8), which has dropped four in a row, will try to bounce back Wednesday night when it visits Seattle (6-5) again at 8:40.