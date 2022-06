The Texas Rangers erupted for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past the Houston Astros Monday night, 5-3 at Globe Life Field.

The victory marked the third straight for Texas (29-31), while Houston (37-24) has dropped four of its last five.

Game 2 of the Lone Star Series is Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Arlington with broadcast on the Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM.