Rangers Pick Up Win Following Woodward Firing

ARLINGTON, Tex. – Marcus Semien homered and Bubba Thompson added an RBI single in the sixth to lift the Texas Rangers past the Oakland Athletics Monday night, 2-1.

The victory came just hours after Texas announced the firing manager Chris Woodward.

Woodward was in the middle of his fourth season with the club, and on the way to his fourth losing record.

Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley was named interim skipper for the remainder of the season.

Texas (52-63) will host Oakland (41-75) again Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.