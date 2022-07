OAKLAND, Calif. – The Texas Rangers were able to hold off a late rally from the Oakland Athletics Sunday, 11-8 at the Oakland Coliseum.

Texas’ bullpen nearly spoiled a tremendous outing by Martin Perez, who allowed just one run in seven innings of work.

Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

He and the team travel to Seattle Monday night at 9:10 p.m.