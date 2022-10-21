Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy as New Manager

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Texas Rangers have hired veteran skipper Bruce Bochy to be their next manager, signing him to a three-year contract.

The 67-year-old Bochy has over 2,000 managerial wins and three World Series titles from his time with the San Francisco Giants.

He had served in a front office role with San Fran since retiring from the dugout in 2019.

Texas is coming off a 68-94 campaign and its sixth straight losing season.

The club parted ways with manager Chris Woodward and longtime general manager/team president Jon Daniels in August.