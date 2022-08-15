Rangers Fire Manager Woodward

The Texas Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward after 3.5 seasons.

The team President of Operations Jon Daniels released a statement Monday, saying:

“We have had extensive discussions over the last several weeks and while the team’s current performance is certainly a big part of this decision, we are also looking at the future. As the Rangers continue to develop a winning culture and put the pieces together to compete for the postseason year in and year out, we felt a change in leadership was necessary at this time.”

Since arriving in 2019, Woodward had led Texas to a 211-287 overall record and zero postseason appearances.

The club currently sits at 51-63 and is destined for its fourth straight losing record.

Third base coach Tony Beasley will serve as acting manager for the remainder of the season.