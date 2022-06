The Texas Rangers took one on the chin in a midweek matinee Wednesday, falling to the Kansas City Royals, 2-1 at Kauffman Stadium.

Kyle Isbel provided the difference-maker in the fifth inning, smacking a solo home run.

Leody Tavares scored the long run for Texas (36-38), smacking a solo shot of his own.

The Rangers will have Thursday off before returning to the field tomorrow to visit the Mets.