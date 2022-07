SEATTLE, Wash. – The Texas Rangers were done in by the Seattle Mariners Monday night, 4-3 at T-Mobile Park.

Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe both homered for Texas, which has now lost seven of its last nine games.

The Rangers (43-52) will try to get back on the winning track Tuesday when they visit the Mariners (52-45) again at 9:10 p.m.