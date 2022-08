MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Texas Rangers edged the Minnesota Twins Monday night, 2-1, capping off a series win in Minneapolis.

Texas’ bullpen came up big in the victory, tossing five innings of scoreless relief.

Adolis Garcia smacked a solo home run and Corey Seager collected an RBI for the Rangers, who improve to 56-66 on the year.

They’ll head to Denver Tuesday night to visit the Colorado Rockies.

First-pitch is at 7:40 p.m. CT.