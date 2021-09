The Texas Rangers rally in New York came up just short Monday night, as they fell to the Yankees, 4-3.

New York scored all of its runs in the third inning while Texas crossed the plate three times in the fifth.

Charlie Culberson hit a solo home run for the Rangers, who fall to 55-95 on the season.

They’ll visit the Yankees again Tuesday night in the Bronx.

First-pitch is at 6:35 p.m.