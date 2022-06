Mitch Garver smacked a two-run homer and the Texas Rangers ran past the Kansas City Royals Monday night, 10-4 at Kauffman Stadium.

Jonah Heim had a big offensive night as well, going 3-for-5.

After surrendering four runs in the first two innings, Martin Perez settled down to toss six strong and nab his sixth win of the year.

Texas (35-37) will visit Kansas City (26-46) again Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m.