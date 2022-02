The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI Champions.

Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp in the end zone with 1:25 remaining as LA rallied past the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, 23-20 at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford finished the night with 283 yards passing and three touchdowns in his first ever Super Bowl win. Game MVP Kupp hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two scores.

A of Aggies also picked up rings: Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown won his first, while linebacker Von Miller nabbed his second.