Raiders Roll Over Jaguars in NFL Hall of Fame Game

CANTON, Ohio – The NFL preseason officially kicked off Thursday night, with the Las Vegas Raiders downing the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11 in the Hall of Fame game in Canton.

Las Vegas led from start to finish in coach Josh McDaniel’s debut with the team.

Raiders rookie running back Zamir White finished with 52 yards on 11 carries and Austin Walter added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown.

With Jacksonville starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence sitting out, Kyle Sloter got the majority of the behind center, completing 13-of-25 passes for 127 yards and 1 touchdown.