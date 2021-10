Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has resigned following new reports detailing disparaging comments he made in emails over the past decade.

The New York Times revealed emails from 2011-2018 showing Gruden frequently using misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the league.

The Wall Street Journal said Friday that Gruden used a racist comment to describe NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith back in 2011.