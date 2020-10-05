Public Input Needed Regarding CARES Act Funds

The cities of Bryan and College Station want public input regarding the allocation of funds from the CARES Act.

Carrie Archer, B/CS Chamber of Commerce Manager of Membership, says this is a great opportunity for businesses to have a voice.

The survey deadline is Friday. You can take both surveys.

Click HERE to take the City of Bryan CARES Act Funding Allocation Survey.

Click HERE to take the City of College Station CARES Act Funding Allocation Survey.

Listen to “Bryan and College Station CARES Act Funding Allocation Surveys” on Spreaker.