Public Feedback To College Station City Council About Gang Activity In The Northgate District

Public speakers at the September 8 College Station city council meeting included someone warning of associating people with gangs.

Comments from Tre’ Watson followed the police chief reporting to the council on August 25 about law enforcement activity in the Northgate district.

The council, by state law, is not allowed to respond to remarks made during the public comment portion of their meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Tre’ Watson during the September 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.