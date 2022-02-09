Public Assistance Leads To Texas A&M Police Arrest Of Four Houston Men Attempting To Steal A Catalytic Converter

Suspicious activity reported by someone outside Texas A&M’s Park West apartments last Friday night led to the arrests of four Houston men on charges of attempting to steal of a catalytic converter and possession of a portable saw for criminal use.

According to the university police arrest report, witnesses showed the responding officer a parked vehicle with the converter cut off at one end and still attached at the other.

After finding the suspect’s car, the officer found another converter in the trunk, along with the saw.

All four men are out of jail after posting bond. They were identified as 17 year old Myron Toliver, 17 year old Leondray Garrison, 18 year old Jakorrian Tatum, and 21 year old Sammy Carr Jr.

Toliver and Tatum were also charged with possession of a criminal instrument, and Carr was also charged with possession of a criminal instrument, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.