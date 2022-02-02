Progress Report On New Military Attraction At Veterans Park Is Given To The College Station City Council

College Station city council members received an update during their January 27, 2022 meeting on an addition at Veterans Park next to the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial.

Click HERE to read and download materials presented at the city council meeting.

Jane Cohen, representing the group to build the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden-Veterans Memorial, says this will be a plaza that will feature a granite monument symbolizing the tomb of the unknown soldier, a granite star, a memorial garden that will surround the plaza.

The goal is to have the plaza completed by the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in July of 2026.

The project’s treasurer, Sherry Frisk, says they have collected almost $7,000 dollars and they have received $10,000 in pledges towards the estimated cost of between $70,000 and $100,000 dollars.

Fundraising is being administered through the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.

Contributions can be mailed to the foundation at Box 2622, Bryan TX, 77805-2622, and identify the contribution for the “Never Forget Garden Fund”.

Donation naming options include a garden paver, granite star points, and granite garden entrance pedestals.

For more information, send an e-mail to NFG.bvvm@gmail.com.

Click below for comments from Jane Cohen and Sherry Frisk from the January 27, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

