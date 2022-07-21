Prison For Violating Probation From Forged Checks In 2014 And Prison For Threatening Officers In 2020

More than eight years after a man who used to live in Bryan forges 18 checks totaling almost $2,000 dollars, he is going to prison. On Tuesday, a two year sentence was imposed after violating probation four times. In the latest motion, the Brazos County district attorney’s office listed 33 violations against 34 year old Nathaniel Burrell of Spring. That included failing to submit to drug and alcohol testing 23 times during an 11 month period. Burrell pleaded guilty in 2020 to the forgeries that took place in April 2014.

The 25th time that a 36 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail, he is headed to prison after admitting to threatening three College Station police officers. The plea agreement between Jesus Davila, Jr. and the district attorney’s office involves an incident in June 2020 when the officers were responding to assist a fourth officer who sounded to be in distress. According to the CSPD arrest report, Davila wanted his handcuffs removed so he could fight all four officers. The officer who wrote the arrest report thought the threat was credible in part because Davila tried to bite him.