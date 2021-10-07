Prison For Threatening Bryan Police And Brazos County Detention Officers

A Bryan man is headed to prison for the second time.

54 year old Henry Enrique Santos Jr. and the Brazos County district attorney’s office reached a plea agreement where Santos admitted to two crimes in September of last year.

A six month sentence for hitting his girlfriend in the head with his fist and a beer can will be served at the same time as an eight year punishment for threatening to kill three Bryan police officers who took him into custody and detention officers at the Brazos County jail.

Santos previously served time for DWI with three or more prior convictions and resisting transport.