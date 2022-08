A Bryan man admits to swallowing a baggie containing crack cocaine.

A 12 year prison sentence is part of the plea agreement between 54 year old Steven Hawkins and the Brazos County district attorney’s office.

The deal also includes Hawkins admitting, but not being prosecuted, for possessing the crack and marijuana.

Prosecutors say there is no evidence that the baggie or the crack were recovered.

The baggie was swallowed during a traffic stop by Bryan police in June of 2019.