Prison For One College Station Man After Admitting To Five Crimes Against A Pregnant Woman, And Another College Station Man Who Admits To 11 Crimes

A College Station man admits to assaulting a pregnant woman, threatening to shoot and stab her, family violence assault with prior convictions, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Court records show a plea agreement to all five felony crimes that took place on December 20, 2022 gives 36 year old Adam Soto a prison sentence totaling 15 years. Soto also gave up his right to appeal the convictions and punishment. According to College Station police arrest reports, the victim of all five crimes took refuge at the police department after Soto threatened to shoot and stab her.

A College Station man’s fifth trip to the Brazos County jail since March 2023 and his 39th booking since March 2010 follows a district court appearance. 39 year old Datarius McCoy pleaded guilty in 11 criminal cases. Online records show the controlling punishment is five years in prison for felony evading arrest with a prior conviction and felony obstruction or retaliation. Both of those incidents took place on separate dates in 2021. McCoy also admitted to nine misdemeanor charges that took place between March of 2021 and October 2022. That list includes one D-W-I, possessing marijuana twice, three cases of criminal mischief, and three cases of criminal trespassing.